UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.71.

UDR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,771. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

