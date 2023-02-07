Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $518.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $528.64. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

