Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,901.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00580262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00185961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00049133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00062717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26969881 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,424,981.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.