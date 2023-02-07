URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Up 33.3%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.40). 3,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.80).

URU Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.24.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

