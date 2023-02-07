VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.4%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 7,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Institutional Trading of VanEck China Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.