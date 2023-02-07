Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.39 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.