Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Hits $70.68 Million

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $32.88 or 0.00143605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $70.68 million and $4,025.07 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

