Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 433,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

