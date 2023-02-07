Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vyant Bio ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.68% and a negative net margin of 4,416.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

