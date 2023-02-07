ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,205.25 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $444,205.25 and approximately $26.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00190609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

