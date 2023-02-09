4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

