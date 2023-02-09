6,668 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

