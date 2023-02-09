7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.10 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00015875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $56.10 million and $27,940.06 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.46207247 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,421.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars.

