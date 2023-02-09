ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.19 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $2,101.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00226350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00011635 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,406.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

