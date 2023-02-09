Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 271.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,518,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

PG stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

