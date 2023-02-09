Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agiliti Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.42. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.