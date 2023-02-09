Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $724,601.48 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prabuddha Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.66 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agilysys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

