Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 61,040 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 326.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCW opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.