Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,872 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

