Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $715,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xometry by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,755.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 over the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xometry Stock Down 1.4 %

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

XMTR stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

