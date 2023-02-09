Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $557,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

