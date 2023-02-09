Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

