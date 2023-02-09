Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading Up 2.2%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Separately, HSBC raised Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Air China Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
