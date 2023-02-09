Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $177.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00084209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00062816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023641 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,651,490 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,453,331 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.