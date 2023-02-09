AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.