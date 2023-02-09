Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.45 million. Alteryx also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.25) EPS.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE AYX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alteryx by 25.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.