Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.29–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$202.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.96 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.
AYX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 3,011,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,866. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
