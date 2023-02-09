Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

