Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,340 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $261.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.