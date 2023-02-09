Amalgamated Bank Has $31.45 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

