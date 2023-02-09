Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 135,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock worth $30,700,018. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

