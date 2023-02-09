Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $503.81 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

