American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $179.00 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

