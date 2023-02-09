AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.7 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.10. 2,367,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.