AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.73. AMREP shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,923 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMREP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

