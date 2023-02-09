Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target at $80.93

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of COUP opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

