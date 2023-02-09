Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$14.32

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.32.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$12.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.