Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $15.75

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
ENI Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:E opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.