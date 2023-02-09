Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $15.75

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:E opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ENI by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

