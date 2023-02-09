Analysts Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

