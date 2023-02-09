Analyzing Axos Financial (AX) & Its Rivals

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.06% 1.62% Axos Financial Competitors 18.21% 8.29% 0.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $792.68 million $240.72 million 11.42 Axos Financial Competitors $837.31 million $228.14 million 18.70

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axos Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 241 1514 1207 53 2.36

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Axos Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

