Analyzing Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) & Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Alkami Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $11.46 million 1.56 $1.36 million N/A N/A Alkami Technology $152.16 million 9.82 -$46.82 million ($0.74) -22.08

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alkami Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -1.18% 3.49% 1.18% Alkami Technology -35.07% -18.09% -13.24%

Risk and Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The Document Conversion provides assistance to clients as a part of overall document strategy to convert documents from one medium to another, predominantly paper to digital, including migration to software solutions, as well as long-term storage and retrieval services. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

