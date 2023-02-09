Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.60. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 7,555 shares changing hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$30.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.