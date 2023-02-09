Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 1,280,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,243,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

