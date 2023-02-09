Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.56 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $571,298.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00086698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00064213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024610 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

