Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after buying an additional 1,433,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.