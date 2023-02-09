Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $151.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.