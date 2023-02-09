ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

ARCB stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 214.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $399,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

