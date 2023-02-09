Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,855 shares of company stock worth $23,636,125. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 605.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.