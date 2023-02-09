Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $206.74 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,314 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Northrop Grumman worth $206,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOC traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $460.78. 213,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,479. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $379.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.