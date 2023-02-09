Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,676 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $230,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,577,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,433,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,599,000 after buying an additional 1,105,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,344,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

